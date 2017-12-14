Preview: Sharks at Flames

After a three-day rest following a three-game homestand on which they earned five points, the San Jose Sharks kick off a three-game trek through Western Canada on Thursday with a matchup against the Calgary Flames. San Jose won the first two contests of its stretch at SAP Center before dropping a 4-3 decision to Minnesota in overtime on Sunday.

Reigning Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns scored twice to double his goal total for the season as the Sharks rallied from a 3-0 deficit to extend their home point streak to five games (3-0-2). The 32-year-old Burns has recorded two points in each of his last three contests, including three of his tallies. Calgary also lost to the Wild last time out - a 2-1 road setback in a shootout on Tuesday that ran its point streak to four games (2-0-2). Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 38 points but has landed on the scoresheet in only three of his last nine contests, notching a goal and three assists.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (San Jose), Sportsnet Flames (Calgary)

ABOUT THE SHARKS (16-10-3): Joe Thornton has collected a goal and four assists during his three-game point streak and is three points away from passing Doug Gilmour (1,414) for 18th place on the all-time list. Barring injury or a lengthy slump, the 38-year-old former Hart Trophy winner also figures to move ahead of Adam Oates (1,420) and Bryan Trottier (1,425) this season but would need to record 46 more points to overtake Teemu Selanne (1,457) for 15th place. Martin Jones, who has won only one of his last four starts, is one shy of 100 for his career.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (16-12-3): Micheal Ferland scored the lone goal against Minnesota to pull even with Gaudreau (12) for second on the club behind Sean Monahan (17). The 25-year-old Ferland is three tallies away from matching the career high he set in 76 games last season. Monahan has been kept off the scoresheet in back-to-back contests after registering three goals and an assist in his previous three.

1. Sharks RW Joel Ward’s next point will his 300th in the NHL while D Justin Braun is one assist away from 100 for his career.

2. Calgary G Mike Smith has gone 1-0-2 while allowing a total of four goals in his last three starts.

3. San Jose placed RW Barclay Goodrow (lower body) on injured reserve and recalled C Danny O‘Regan from the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Sharks 2