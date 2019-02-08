Hertl, Kane propel Sharks past Flames

Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane both scored twice in three-point games as the San Jose Sharks rode a three-goal, first-period outburst to a 5-2 victory over the host Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Feb 7, 2019; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) and left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) collide with San Jose Sharks right wing Marcus Sorensen (20) and left wing Evander Kane (9) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Jones made 36 saves for the Sharks, who have won four consecutive games and 11 of 14 to pulled within two points of the Flames for top spot in the Pacific Division.

The Western Conference-leading Flames actually opened the scoring with Mark Jankowski doing the honors at 4:36 of the first period. He deflected a point shot for his ninth goal of the season, but the Sharks then took control with three goals in as many shots over 85 seconds.

Kane put San Jose on the board at 12:39 during four-on-four action. He spun as he reached the top of the right circle, and his long wrist shot somehow found the mark. Joe Thornton collected his 1,000th assist with San Jose on the tally.

Brent Burns put the Sharks ahead with a gift of a goal. Flames starting netminder David Rittich left his net to play the puck, and Burns easily intercepted the attempt before depositing it into an open net. Rittich was promptly pulled after making just four saves on the six shots he faced.

Mike Smith was then beaten on the first shot he faced, a Hertl deflection for his 23rd goal of the season.

Kane then potted his second of the night at 16:27 of the second period to make it 4-1, pouncing on his own rebound to give him six goals in as many games and 23 on the season.

Flames defenseman TJ Brodie made it a 4-2 game before the end of the middle frame with a seeing-eye point shot that made it past a screened Jones. Brodie also collected an assist, the 200th of his career, in a two-point night.

Hertl iced the game by scoring a power-play goal with 83 seconds remaining in the third period.

Smith stopped 21 of 24 shots for the Flames, who have dropped two of three but are 9-2-1 in their past dozen outings.

—Field Level Media