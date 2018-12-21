Red-hot Lightning drop Flames in shootout

EditorsNote: rewords lede

J.T. Miller scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout, and goalie Louis Domingue was sensational after regulation as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Calgary Flames 5-4 Thursday night.

Miller was the offensive hero, but the biggest Lightning star was Domingue, who stopped six Flames during the shootout after making seven saves in overtime. He finished the night with 33 saves.

The Lightning are riding a 10-0-1 run to sit atop the NHL standings.

Tampa Bay’s Ondrej Palat kicked off the entertaining affair by being on the spot for a loose puck at the 3:38 mark of the opening frame, but the Flames responded with three consecutive goals before the first period was finished.

Sam Bennett scored 51 seconds later by pouncing on the loose puck, and then Sean Monahan put Calgary ahead at 7:50 of the period with a chip shot from the doorstep before Mikael Backlund scored on a backhand from the low slot at 12:25.

However, Tampa Bay’s vaunted attack came to the fore in the second period. Steven Stamkos tallied at the 3:19 mark of the period — his 11th tally in as many games, and his 366th career goal to move ahead of Martin St. Louis for the second spot on Tampa Bay’s all-time goals list.

Then Alex Killorn evened the count at 5:52 when he converted the fourth rebound shot during a chaotic sequence.

The back-and-forth action didn’t end there. With 4:25 left in the third period, Dan Girardi rifled a top-corner point shot to put Tampa Bay ahead, but Johnny Gaudreau tied the game two minutes later with an unassisted breakaway tally that made it 4-4.

Calgary goalie David Rittich made 32 saves for a team that is on a 9-2-2 run. The Flames have lost seven consecutive shootout games.

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov collected two assists, which gives him 10 points in a seven-game point streak.

—Field Level Media