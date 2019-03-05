Ennis' hat trick lifts Maple Leafs past Flames

EditorsNote: fixes “breakaway” in fifth graf

Mar 4, 2019; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Fans holding signs during the warmup period between the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Ennis collected his first career hat trick, and Zach Hyman tallied twice as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs handed the Calgary Flames a 6-2 defeat Monday night.

Not to be lost in the victory was the play of Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen, who made 35 saves, including a key breakaway stop when it was a one-goal game late in the first period and a couple of others just before his team lit the lamp. Toronto has won two straight and five of six games.

Ennis, a healthy scratch the previous outing, opened the scoring with a power-play goal just before the midway point of the first period. Ennis was left alone in front of the net and neatly lifted a backhand shot for his first of the night.

He was at it again with 2:45 left in the opening period, this time with a lucky break. His shot from the right circle ricocheted off the skate of a defender and into the cage.

Then it was Hyman’s turn to score two consecutive times. Hyman made it 3-0 just 96 seconds later when he used the stopping technique to put home a loose puck after Mitch Marner was denied on a breakaway.

Hyman netted another 4:11 into the second period with a one-timer set up by Marner, who made a fantastic pass across the zone for Hyman’s career-high 16th goal of the season.

Matthew Tkachuk gave the hosts life with a power-play goal with 4:25 left in the middle frame. He was on the spot to collect a loose puck and net his 26th of the season.

However, Ennis completed his hat trick 3:15 into the third period with a long shot that Flames goalie David Rittich simply whiffed on. Ennis has 12 goals on the season, but five in the past five games.

Calgary’s Derek Ryan and Marner traded late goals to round out the scoring. Marner’s one goal and two assists give him 10 points (3-7-10) in a four-game run.

Rittich made 26 stops for the Western Conference-leading Flames, who have dropped two straight in regulation for the first time since mid-November.

