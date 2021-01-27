Maple Leafs edge Flames to earn two-game sweep

EditorsNote: changes to “Mitchell” in lede

Jan 26, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Marner scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Marner, who also had an assist, scored his fifth goal of the season at 12:14 on a shot from the right circle just three minutes after Johnny Gaudreau had tied the game for the Flames.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and Wayne Simmonds and Travis Boyd also scored for the Maple Leafs, who completed a two-game sweep of the back-to-back set with the Flames. Morgan Rielly added two assists for the Maple Leafs, who have won three in a row.

Gaudreau scored twice for the Flames and Milan Lucic also scored. Sean Monahan added two assists.

Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots in the Maple Leafs’ goal.

Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves.

The Maple Leafs took a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Simmonds knocked in his own rebound at 3:44 after his initial shot, off a rebound from Justin Holl’s shot at the end of a rush, was saved nicely by Markstrom.

Matthews scored on a power play at 14:16 from the left circle on a pass from Marner from the right circle. Elias Lindholm was serving a hooking penalty.

Toronto had a 10-1 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

Gaudreau’s goal at 1:08 of the second period off Monahan’s rebound made the score 2-1.

Boyd, making his Maple Leafs debut, responded with a goal for Toronto at 2:09 of the second from the slot on a pass from Pierre Engvall.

Lucic cut the lead to one at 14:21 of the second when he was left alone in the slot to convert a pass from Juuso Valimaki. The goal came during a 12-minute spell when the Maple Leafs did not have a shot on goal.

Calgary had a 19-15 edge in shots on goal after two periods.

Gaudreau tied the game at 9:03 of the third on a power play with a shot from the left circle that found the upper left corner. Monahan made the pass. John Tavares was off for holding.

