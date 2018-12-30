Edler's OT goal drives Canucks past Flames

EditorsNote: Fixed spelling of Noah Hanifin’s last name; other minor fixes

Alexander Edler’s goal at 3:06 of overtime gave the visiting Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Edler, a defenseman, put in a shot from a back-door pass from Brock Boeser after moving forward.

The Canucks posted their eighth win in 11 games, while the Flames lost for the fourth time in five outings.

Boeser and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks.

Mark Jankowski had a goal and an assist for the Flames, while Travis Hamonic also tallied. Both goals came while Calgary was short-handed.

Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom won for the ninth time in his past 10 starts. He stopped 31 of 33 shots.

Flames goaltender David Rittich made 24 saves on 27 shots.

Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher and winger Sven Baertschi returned to the lineup after recovering from concussions. Stecher had a quick return after missing three games, while Baertschi came back after being sidelined for 30 contests.

However, Baertschi quickly made his presence felt as he drew the second assist on Boeser’s opening goal on a power play 5:08 into the first period.

Jankowski’s short-handed goal forged a 1-1 tie at 14:30 of the first. He jammed in Noah Hanifin’s rebound after Markstrom had stopped him on a breakaway.

The goal was Jankowski’s second short-handed marker in two games and fourth of the season.

Hamonic gave the Flames a 2-1 lead with their second short-handed goal, at 8:46 of the middle frame, electing to shoot on a two-on-one instead of passing the puck back to Jankowski.

But Pettersson forged another deadlock less than three minutes later as he picked the top corner on Rittich’s blocker side before a scoreless third period.

Rittich stopped Pettersson on back-to-back shots in overtime, but the Canucks eventually had the last laugh.

The Flames now have scored 12 short-handed goals this season.

—Field Level Media