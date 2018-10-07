Flames score 4 in third, rally past Canucks

Elias Lindholm scored twice in a three-point night, and Johnny Gaudreau collected one goal and two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 7-4 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Trailing by one goal going into the third period, the Flames rallied with a pair of power-play goals to exact revenge on the Canucks, who won the season opener for both clubs Wednesday.

After Gaudreau set up Sean Monahan at 9:27 of the third period to even the game at 4-4, he set up Lindholm’s second of the game — the eventual game-winner — with another pretty seeing-eye pass.

Austin Czarnik and Michael Frolik both added empty-net goals for the Flames. Matthew Tkachuk collected three assists, and Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists.

Calgary goalie Mike Smith made 16 stops in another rough outing between the pipes, but saved the game with a huge glove stop early in the third period.

Elias Pettersson scored twice and added an assist for the Canucks, giving the Vancouver rookie five points in his first two NHL games.

The final score may not show it, but it was a see-saw affair, with Lindholm opening the scoring just 12 seconds into the game with a nifty deflection.

Pettersson evened the count with his first goal of the night at the 13:15 mark of the opening frame, a one-timer from the slot after he was shockingly left alone, and then Brandon Sutter gave the Canucks their first lead of the night with a shorthanded tally at 16:38 of the period. Calgary captain Giordano tied the game at 17:08.

Pettersson, the fifth overall draft pick by Canucks in 2017, netted his second goal of the game — and third of the season — with a power-play marker 2:52 into the second period. But Gaudreau evened the scoring with a man-advantage marker of his own, burying a rebound to make it a 3-3 game.

Vancouver’s Bo Horvat scored on the power play to again put the Canucks ahead with 3:02 remaining in the middle period.

Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for the Canucks.

