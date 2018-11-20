5-goal first period pushes Flames past Knights

EditorsNote: 2nd update, corrects spelling of Tkachuk in first graf, smaller changes throughout

Matthew Tkachuk collected two goals and two assists, and Johnny Gaudreau had a career-high-tying four-point game as the host Calgary Flames rode a five-goal first period to a 7-2 thrashing of the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Flames goalie David Rittich made 20 saves to collect his seventh victory in eight decisions.

This win may have been the easiest for Rittich, as his team potted five goals in a first period for the first time since March 11, 1993, versus the Detroit Red Wings.

Tkachuk kicked off the festivities for the hometown faithful with a power-play goal at the 2:36 mark. Tkachuk, who had a four-point game Oct. 6 against Vancouver, was set up at the right faceoff dot when he took the pass, and he ripped a shot past Vegas goalie Malcolm Subban.

Gaudreau doubled the lead at 6:49 when he buried a shot from the slot to snap a seven-game goal-scoring drought. After Sean Monahan netted his first of two on the night at 10:59 by burying a wide-open chance set up by Gaudreau, TJ Brodie collected his first of the season by converting a point-shot slapper at 13:52.

Monahan rounded out the scoring in the opening frame with a man-advantage marker coming off a rebound at 16:57, capping his three-point game.

All of Gaudreau’s points also came in the first period.

Tkachuk’s second of the night 24 seconds into the second period gave the hosts a 6-0 lead. Sam Bennett converted the touchdown with his team’s third power-play goal at 4:22 of the middle frame.

All that remained is whether Rittich would collect his second shutout of the season, but those hopes were dashed just 47 seconds into the third period when Nick Holden put Vegas on the board.

The Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty rounded out the scoring with a power-play goal at 5:14, and both teams simply played out the clock from that point.

Subban was the victim of all seven goals, making only 25 saves in a forgettable night.

