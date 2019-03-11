Tkachuk records first career hat trick as Flames beat Knights

Matthew Tkachuk notched his first career hat trick along with an assist, while linemates Mikael Backlund scored twice in a three-point game and Michael Frolik collected a career-high four assists as the host Calgary Flames snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Mar 10, 2019; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) celebrates his first period goal with left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) and right wing Michael Frolik (67) against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

David Rittich made 25 saves for the Flames, including a clutch stop on Max Pacioretty midway through the third period when it was a one-goal game. Calgary is once again back atop the Western Conference.

With the score tied late in the second period, Backlund netted the game-winning goal with his second of the night, a nifty deflection for a power-play goal with 21.8 seconds remaining in the middle frame to make it 4-3.

Tkachuk iced the game with two late third-period goals, his first with 4:17 remaining and then an empty netter with 2:32 left on the clock.

The Flames, goal starved during their skid, staked themselves to a well-deserved 3-1 lead before the first intermission.

Andrew Mangiapane opened the scoring with a nifty tally 2:40 into the clash, converting the deke on a breakaway caused by some horrible defensive play, and then Backlund netted his first of the night five minutes later with a long wrist shot that found the mark.

Brandon Pirri put the Knights on the board with 5:20 left in the opening frame, burying a glorious chance from the slot, but Tkachuk restored Calgary’s two-goal edge with 62 seconds remaining in the period by converting on a two-on-one rush.

Whatever was said in the Vegas dressing room at the first intermission worked, and the visitors responded in a big way to start the second period.

Reilly Smith scored just 21 seconds into the period with a nifty backhand deke to complete a two-on-one rush of his own, and then Mark Stone tied the clash 59 seconds later by finishing an odd-man rush.

Goalie Malcolm Subban made 29 saves for the Golden Knights, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped.

—Field Level Media