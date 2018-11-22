Flames continue 1st-period success, rout Jets

Mark Jankowski, Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau each collected one goal and one assist as the Calgary Flames scored five first-period goals for the second straight contest en route to a 6-3 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

Calgary goalie David Rittich made 37 saves to improve his record to 8-1-0 on the season.

The Flames, who wrote a similar script in a 7-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, are the first team to score five first-period goals in consecutive game since the St. Louis Blues managed that feat in November 1989, and only the fourth in NHL history to do so.

Calgary earned its third win in a row. Winnipeg, which got two goals from Patrik Laine, took its first regulation loss in six games (4-1-1).

Winnipeg’s Brandon Tanev shocked the Flames and their faithful just 15 seconds into the game when he buried a rebound to open the scoring, but it was all Calgary the rest of the way to the first intermission.

Rookie Dillon Dube scored his first NHL goal at the 2:07 mark to ignite the Flames. Jankowski gained the puck deep in the zone and put it to Dube at the doorstep, and he netted the milestone goal.

Bennett put the Flames ahead at 8:20. Tkachuk pounced on a turnover before making the pass across the crease, and Bennett roofed a shot.

Tkachuk made it a 3-1 Calgary lead at 11:35 when his long wrist shot ricocheted off a defender’s stick and beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who was pulled after surrendering three goals on nine shots.

Things didn’t go much better for Laurent Brossoit when he took the net. Jankowski scored when his wraparound attempt banked off the skate of Jets blue-liner Tyler Myers at 14:22, and Gaudreau capped the opening frame with a top-corner short-side snipe coming with 47 seconds remaining.

The Jets dominated play in the second period, firing 17 shots on goal, and made it 5-2 when Laine scored with 14 seconds left in the period.

Laine scored his second of the night at 6:17 of the third period to make it a 5-3 game, but Calgary’s Derek Ryan iced it with an empty-netter at 18:12.

Brossoit stopped 14 of the 16 shots he faced.

