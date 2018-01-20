Jets win in shootout to end Flames' 7-game streak

Bryan Little and Blake Wheeler both tallied in the shootout to give the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 victory that snapped the Calgary Flames’ seven-game winning streak Saturday afternoon at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck denied Mark Jankowski and Sean Monahan on their shootout opportunities and stopped 30 shots through overtime to snap his team’s two-game losing skid.

The clash between a pair of clubs coming off their bye week had its to-be-expected rough moments with errant passes and scrambled play but didn’t lack of entertainment.

Calgary’s TJ Brodie tallied his first goal in 44 games -- which was the first meeting between these teams -- to open the scoring just over eight minutes into the affair. Brodie, who had a career night with two goals when the Flames claimed a 6-3 win back on Oct. 7, grabbed a loose puck just inside the offensive zone, worked his way toward the net and faked a pass before ripping a wrist shot past Hellebuyck.

A few minutes later, Troy Brouwer appeared to double the Calgary lead despite his team being greatly outplayed in the opening frame, but the goal was overturned after the Jets successfully challenged it for goaltender interference.

Mathieu Perreault finally put the Jets on the board -- on their 23rd shot of the game -- just past the midway point of the second period. Little gained the puck in the slot and immediately spun and fired a backhand that ricocheted off Perreault in front of the net and went through Mike Smith’s legs.

Smith made 34 saves through 65 minutes of action, 15 in the first period alone, and provided plenty of clutch saves, including a highlight-reel-worthy glove stop on Nikolaj Ehlers.

The Jets are back in action Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks, while the Flames continue their homestand Monday against the Buffalo Sabres.

--Field Level Media