Blackhawks slip past Sabres in shootout

Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each scored during the shootout round, and the Chicago Blackhawks posted a 5-4 win over the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Artem Anisimov scored a pair of regulation-time goals for the Blackhawks, who snapped a two-game skid. Duncan Keith and Brendan Perlini also scored before the game headed to overtime and then a shootout.

Zach Bogosian had a goal and an assist to lead Buffalo, which salvaged a point but remained winless over the past three games. Brandon Montour, Vladimir Sobotka and Kyle Okposo also scored in regulation, and Jack Eichel notched the Sabres’ lone shootout goal.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford made 35 saves to improve to 8-15-2.

Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton dropped to 16-19-4 despite making 41 saves.

Chicago opened the scoring 16:01 into the first period. Keith turned to his backhand to poke a shot past Hutton’s right skate for his fourth goal.

Less than three minutes later, the Blackhawks increased their lead to 2-0 on a breakaway by Anisimov.

Buffalo stormed back with three goals in a span of 3:29 in the second period to go on top.

Sobotka started the comeback bid when he punched in a loose puck from the left side of the crease during a delayed penalty at 3:16. That marked his fifth goal.

Montour evened the score at 2 less than 90 seconds later on a long-range wrist shot.

A highlight-reel play by Bogosian gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead at 6:45 of the second period. The 28-year-old defenseman notched a short-handed goal when he pinched in from the right circle, deked Crawford on a forehand and skated behind him for a backhand score.

Chicago pulled even at 3 on a second-effort goal by Anisimov at 4:48 of the third period. Anisimov took a wrist shot that hit the goal post, but he tracked the rebound and scored on a backhand for his second goal of the game and 13th of the season.

The teams then traded goals in a 37-second span to make it 4-4.

Okposo put the Sabres on top when he crashed toward the net and punched in his 11th goal on a feed from Evan Rodrigues at 7:20. That lead quickly vanished as Perlini slammed home his eighth goal from point-blank range.

—Field Level Media