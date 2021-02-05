Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks outscore Hurricanes

Alex DeBrincat chipped in the go-ahead goal with 7:38 left in the third period, and he added an empty-net goal in the final minute as the Chicago Blackhawks posted a 6-4 win over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Slideshow ( 30 images )

DeBrincat broke a 4-4 tie with a backhand shot off a pass from Patrick Kane from behind the net. The 23-year-old later tallied his second goal of the night and fourth of the season as Chicago earned its second win in three games.

Sebastian Aho, Nino Niederreiter, Andrei Svechnikov and Brock McGinn scored for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games.

Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 of 34 shots to improve to 4-1-3.

On the opposite end of the rink, James Reimer turned aside 29 of 34 shots to fall to 4-1-0.

Carolina opened the scoring 1:15 into the first period. Aho scored from the top of the right circle for his second goal.

The Blackhawks scored three unanswered power-play goals during the rest of the first period to take a 3-1 lead.

Mattias Janmark notched Chicago’s first goal on a backhand shot off a pass from teammate Dominik Kubalik a little more than two minutes after Carolina’s opening goal. Kubalik then made it 2-1 with a booming slap shot from the top of the right circle with 5:17 remaining in the period.

Andrew Shaw gave the Blackhawks a two-goal edge in the final minute of the first period. Kane skated toward the net and passed to Shaw, who netted a backhand shot for his second goal of the season and his 75th with Chicago.

Carolina rallied with a pair of goals in the second period.

Niederreiter cut the deficit to 3-2 when he tallied his fourth goal 42 seconds into the frame. Eight seconds later, Svechnikov evened the score at 3-all when he buried his sixth goal off a feed from Dougie Hamilton.

Kane put the Blackhawks back on top 4-3 with his sixth goal 2:41 into the third period.

The Hurricanes pulled even at 4-all on McGinn’s second goal with 14:35 remaining. He buried a one-timer from the low slot off a pass from Aho, who spotted him from behind the net.

DeBrincat put the Blackhawks on top in the final eight minutes, and he added an empty-net goal with 13 seconds left.

--Field Level Media