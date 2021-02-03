Hurricanes edge Blackhawks in shootout

Andrei Svechnikov scored in the shootout to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory against the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Svechnikov was the only player of the six with attempts in the shootout to convert. He had the final opportunity, so it became an instant victory as the Hurricanes boosted their winning streak to five games.

Svechnikov, Warren Foegele and Vincent Trocheck scored in regulation for Carolina. Hurricanes goalie James Reimer made 30 saves in what’s expected to be an expanded role with Petr Mrazek out with an injury.

Philipp Kurashev, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome scored for the Blackhawks. Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik both posted two assists for Chicago.

Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 38 shots.

Carolina had a 5-3 edge in overtime shots. The Hurricanes began a six-game road trip by playing in a shootout for the second game in a row after topping visiting Dallas on Sunday.

Strome’s goal tied the score at 3-3 with 6:39 remaining in regulation.

Before that, Trocheck was in position to provide the decisive tally for the third game in a row after his two-goal outing Saturday vs. Dallas and his shootout winner the next day against the Stars. His latest goal came after he won a face-off and ended up in ideal position to put the puck in the net after it bounced off the skate of a Chicago player.

Lankinen stopped Trocheck’s shootout attempt Tuesday.

Carolina held a 17-6 edge in third-period shots.

Foegele, who was one of four Hurricanes to return to action following an extended absence based on coronavirus protocols, posted his first goal of the season to lift the Hurricanes to a 2-0 lead. He had his first point of the season with an assist on Svechnikov’s goal.

Kurashev, a rookie who produced his fourth goal of the season, and Kane, who has five goals, both scored in the final 2:02 of the first period to pull the Blackhawks even before the teams played a scoreless second period.

The teams meet again Thursday night in Chicago.

--Field Level Media