Panarin scores twice as Blue Jackets top Blackhawks

Artemi Panarin recorded two goals and an assist as the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets notched a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Columbus won for the fifth time in its last six games, including four straight victories away from home. The Blue Jackets are 18-9-1 in road games this season, marking the first time the franchise has won 18 of its first 28 road games in a season.

Ryan Murray recorded three assists for the Blue Jackets, giving the defenseman the first three-point game of his six-year NHL career.

Trade rumors have swirled around Panarin in recent weeks, though the speculation doesn’t seem to be affecting his play. The winger has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in his past 23 games.

The Blue Jackets’ top line of Panarin, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cam Atkinson each found the net in the first period, highlighted by Dubois’ individual rush from his own end at 12:36. Dubois took the puck in his own end and brought it deep into Chicago’s territory, finishing the play with a high shot past Cam Ward for Dubois’ 22nd goal of the season and giving the Columbus a 1-0 lead.

After Patrick Kane’s power play goal for the Blackhawks tied the score at 16:14, Panarin put Columbus back in front just 17 seconds later.

Panarin and Atkinson then extended the lead in the period’s final minute, combining on a two-on-one rush that ended with Atkinson’s 32nd goal of the season.

The Blackhawks outshot Columbus by a 20-9 margin in the second period, finally breaking through at 19:26 on a goal from Jonathan Toews.

Once more, however, the Blue Jackets answered quickly. Just 12 seconds into the third period, Panarin made a no-look redirection of a Seth Jones point shot for his second goal of the night and 24th of the season.

Josh Anderson scored the Blue Jackets’ final goal, giving him five scores in his last eight games and 20 for the season.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 39 saves to earn his fifth victory in his last six starts.

Kane had a goal and an assist in the game, extending a pair of notable streaks. Kane has recorded at least one point in each of his last 17 games, tying Florida’s Mike Hoffman for the longest point streak in the NHL this season.

It was also Kane’s 16th straight game with an assist, tying Jaromir Jagr for the sixth-longest assist streak in NHL history.

—Field Level Media