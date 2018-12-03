Flames drop Blackhawks with two power-play tallies

Elias Lindholm and Derek Ryan each scored on the power play, and the Calgary Flames held on for a 3-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday evening.

Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary, which won for the sixth time in the past eight games. The Flames improved to 2-0 against the Blackhawks this season.

Jonathan Toews and Dylan Strome scored in a losing effort for the Blackhawks. Chicago has lost four straight and six of seven.

Flames goaltender Mike Smith made 22 saves to improve to 8-7-1.

On the opposite end of the rink, Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 38 shots but dropped to 5-11-1.

Calgary opened the scoring 10:07 into the first period. Monahan punched in a loose puck for his team-leading 15th goal.

It marked the seventh consecutive game in which Chicago has allowed its opponent to score first.

Chicago evened the score at 1 when Toews scored on a breakaway 86 seconds later. He bounced a pass to himself off the sideboards and outraced Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin for his 12th goal.

Blackhawks forward Chris Kunitz drew a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct after he bloodied the nose of Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic with an elbow in the second period. Calgary capitalized with a pair of power-play goals.

Lindholm gave the Flames a 2-1 lead when he sneaked in a wrist shot for his 12th goal. Crawford scrambled to his left to snare the puck, but a video review showed that he caught it just behind the goal line.

Calgary increased its lead to 3-1 less a little more than a minute later. Ryan guided a wrist shot through traffic for his fourth goal.

Chicago cut the deficit to 3-2 when Strome scored on the power play with 4:15 remaining in the second period. It was Strome’s second goal with the Blackhawks and fifth goal this season.

Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The 26-year-old from Sweden has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 27 games.

