Gaudreau scores twice to lift Flames past Blackhawks

Johnny Gaudreau scored twice and Sean Monahan netted one goal and one assist as the visiting Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Calgary goalie David Rittich made 32 saves in the victory. The Western Conference-leading Flames are on a 4-1-0 run entering a five-game homestand. Gaudreau has collected 13 points in a five-game goal-scoring streak.

Gaudreau — who was named the NHL’s first star of the week earlier Monday — opened the scoring at 3:24 of the first period. Chicago goalie Collin Delia made the save on Monahan’s shot, but Gaudreau pounced on the rebound and buried it into the net.

Patrick Kane then provided a show-time performance of his own to put the Blackhawks ahead. First, Kane drew his team even at 16:34 of the first period with an eye-popping sharp-angled backhand for his 24th goal of the year.

Kane then sent up Alex DeBrincat for his 20th goal of the year at the 5:07 mark of the second period. DeBrincat one-timed a beautiful cross-ice pass off the rush, ripping a short-side effort. Kane has collected nine goals and 10 assists in his past 11 games.

However, Monahan netted a pretty power-play goal with 1:18 remaining in the middle frame for his 23rd goal of the season to tie the game. Monahan was parked in the low slot and finished a four-player passing play with a top-corner shot to make it a 2-2 game.

Gaudreau netted his second goal of the night 54 seconds into the third period to again put the Flames ahead. Mark Giordano sprung Gaudreau on a breakaway, and the red-hot sniper ripped a five-hole shot for his 26th goal of the season. Giordano’s assist was the 300th of his career.

Garnet Hathaway appeared to ice the game with a short-handed, empty-net goal with 50 seconds left on the clock, Calgary’s 14th short-handed goal of the season. The tally became the game-winner because Brandon Saad scored with 29 seconds remaining.

Delia stopped 39 shots for the Blackhawks, who have just one win in four games (1-2-1).

