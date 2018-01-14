Mrazek shines as Red Wings shut out Blackhawks

Petr Mrazek stopped all 27 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season and the 12th of his career, and the Detroit Red Wings cruised to a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center in Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

Dylan Larkin, Mike Green, Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi each scored as Detroit snapped a two-game skid. The Red Wings shut out an opponent for the second time in 43 games.

Chicago was held scoreless for the third time this season. The Blackhawks have lost two of their past three games.

Mrazek shined in a rare start in place of No. 1 netminder Jimmy Howard, who returned from a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Mrazek made 10 saves in the first period, five in the second period and 12 in the third period to improve to 4-5-1.

Chicago goaltender Jeff Glass allowed four goals on 26 shots to drop to 3-2-1.

Detroit jumped to an early advantage 4:08 after the opening faceoff. Andreas Athanasiou skated toward the left side of the crease and slipped a pass to Larkin in front of the net. Larkin punched a one-timer past Glass’ glove side for his seventh goal of the season

Less than three minutes later, Green increased the Red Wings’ lead to 2-0 on a blast from the top of the left circle. Mantha spotted Green streaking into the offensive zone and led him with a cross-ice pass.

Mantha made it 3-0 for Detroit with 14:14 to go in the third period. He capitalized on a pass from Henrik Zetterberg for his team-leading 15th goal of the season.

Bertuzzi added his first career goal with 6:23 remaining in the third period. The 22-year-old nephew of longtime NHL player Todd Bertuzzi scored on a backhand shot in front of the net.

The Red Wings played without left wingers Darren Helm and Justin Abdelkader, both of whom were sidelined by lower-body injuries. Their status is uncertain for Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.

The Blackhawks will part ways for a few days as part of the league’s newly mandated bye week for each team. Chicago will return to action on Saturday night against the New York Islanders.

