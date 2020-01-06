Blackhawks score 4 unanswered to rally past Wings

Adam Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal with 10:13 remaining in the third period, and goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 19 of 21 shots to lift the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Jan 5, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) controls the puck during the first period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Making his first start in nearly two weeks, Crawford earned his first victory since Dec. 6 as he spelled Robin Lehner, who is day-to-day with a right knee injury after making the past four starts for Chicago.

Boqvist capped Chicago’s comeback from an early 2-0 deficit with his second goal of the season, maneuvering around Red Wings center Darren Helm and beating Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard with a wrist shot from the slot. The Red Wings, who lost for the eighth time in nine games, also lost defenseman Trevor Daley earlier in the play, as he left the ice after taking a shot to his ankle.

Dominik Kubalik added an empty-net goal for the Blackhawks at 19:40 of the third. Chicago has won four of five and six of eight.

Crawford steadied himself after a rocky start that included allowing a power-play goal off the stick of Filip Zadina at 3:21 of the first period. Detroit extended its lead to 2-0 as Luke Glendening redirected a blast from the point at 16:53, moments after the Blackhawks were unable to get the puck out when another Red Wings power-play opportunity expired.

Chicago tied the game with a pair of second-period goals 45 seconds apart. Dylan Strome opened the scoring at 15:07 on a feed from Alex DeBrincat, helping the Blackhawks capitalize after controlling possession for an extended stretch.

Right winger Dylan Sikura made it 2-2 at 15:52, notching his first NHL goal in his 44th career game by knocking a rebound of an Erik Gustafsson shot past Howard, who stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

Patrick Kane also assisted on the Sikura goal. Kane has seven points in his past three games and 18 in his past 11.

Detroit finished 1-for-3 on the power play compared to 0-for-3 for Chicago. The Red Wings had been 0-for-14 on the man advantage in their previous five games entering Sunday.

The Original Six rivals are slated to conclude the season series on March 6 in Detroit.

—Field Level Media