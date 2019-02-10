Blackhawks top Red Wings, take win streak to seven

Dominik Kahun had two goals and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks extended their winning streak to seven games by topping the visiting Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Sunday.

Feb 10, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) scores against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the first period at United Center.

Dylan Strome supplied a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks, who are now just a game under .500 at 23-24-9.

Patrick Kane stretched his point streak to 14 games with a third-period goal, and added an assist. Jonathan Toews also had a goal and an assist and Alex DeBrincat contributed three assists. Cam Ward made 43 saves.

Christoffer Ehn and Gustav Nyquist scored for Detroit, which has dropped three straight. Jonathan Bernier made 31 saves.

Chicago outshot Detroit 18-16 in the opening period and took a 2-0 lead.

Kahun scored the game’s first goal with the aid of a fortunate bounce. He tried to make a pass in the offensive zone that was blocked and ended up right back on his stick. He then lifted the puck past Bernier from the right circle. Strome and DeBrincat were credited with assists.

Strome was credited with the second goal when Kahun flicked a backhanded pass toward the net which deflected off Strome’s skate and past Bernier. DeBrincat picked up another assist.

The Wings held a 15-11 shots advantage in the second period and scored the only goal.

Ehn’s second career tally pulled the Wings within a goal at 2-1. Danny DeKeyser forced a turnover near the blue line. Ehn jumped on the loose puck and fired it from the left circle over Ward’s left shoulder.

The Blackhawks got some breathing room at 7:45 of the third after a Red Wings giveaway near their own blue line. Kahun scored on an odd-man rush, slipping the puck through Bernier’s five-hole. Strome set up Kahun with a pass from the left side.

Nyquist scored with 4:30 remaining from the left circle after a feed from Nick Jensen.

Kane scored just over a minute later after a lead pass from Toews. Kane beat Bernier on the short side to give Chicago a 4-2 advantage. Toews tacked on an empty-netter off a Kane pass.

—Field Level Media