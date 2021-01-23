Blackhawks win behind rookie keeper's 1st career win

Rookie goaltender Kevin Lankinen surrendered only one goal on 31 shots to earn his first career victory as the Chicago Blackhawks posted a 4-1 win in their home opener over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

The 25-year-old Lankinen turned aside 10 shots in the first period, 12 shots in the second period and eight shots in the third period to win his second career start.

Patrick Kane, Calvin de Haan, Andrew Shaw and Mattias Janmark scored one goal apiece for Chicago, which snapped a four-game winless drought to start the season.

Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal for Detroit, which lost its first road game. Thomas Greiss stopped 24 of 27 shots.

Chicago opened the scoring on a power-play goal by Kane with 6:38 remaining in the first period. He spotted a loose puck near the front of the crease and punched it in for his team-leading third goal in five games.

The sequence marked the 392nd goal of Kane’s career. He moved one step closer to becoming the fourth player in Blackhawks history to notch 400 goals, joining Bobby Hull (604), Stan Mikita (541) and Steve Larmer (406).

An even-strength goal increased the Blackhawks’ lead to 2-0 with 12:07 to go in the second period. Dylan Strome zipped a pass to de Haan, who steadied the puck and blasted a slap shot into the net for his first goal of the season.

Shaw made it 3-0 for Chicago with 13:43 remaining in the third period. Alex DeBrincat fed a pass to Kane, who quickly spotted Shaw open toward the left side of the crease. Shaw ripped a one-timer past Greiss for his first goal since Nov. 7, 2019.

Detroit cut the deficit to 3-1 on an even-strength goal by Larkin with 7:38 left in the third period. He got behind Blackhawks rookie defenseman Ian Mitchell and swooped right to left before beating Lankinen for his third goal.

Janmark scored an empty-net goal to give the Blackhawks a 4-1 lead with 2:54 to go in the third period.

The Red Wings and Blackhawks will stay in Chicago for a rematch Sunday afternoon.

