Patrick Kane reaches 400 as Blackhawks rout Red Wings

Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal with 10:50 remaining in the third period and the host Chicago Blackhawks pulled away over the final 20 minutes for a 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Slideshow ( 30 images )

Kane became the fourth player in team history to score 400 goals for Chicago, joining Hall of Famers Bobby Hull (604) and Stan Mikita (541) along with Steve Larmer (406). He also became the 100th player in NHL history, 10th active player and ninth American-born player to reach the mark.

Kane’s milestone moment occurred a little over two minutes after Ryan Carpenter scored his second power-play goal and was part of a five-goal binge in the third period.

The milestone occurred when Kane streaked down the left side on a 2-on-1 with Alex DeBrincat and waited for defenseman Filip Hronek to fall to the ice near the right face-off circle. Once Hronek went down, Kane fired a wrist shot that sailed over the left shoulder of goaltender Thomas Greiss.

Kane also had two assists, including a nifty drop pass for rookie Pius Suter’s seventh goal 92 seconds into the third that started the barrage.

DeBrincat added Chicago’s final goal with just over 4 1/2 minutes remaining, and collected three assists, as the Blackhawks reached seven goals for the first time this season.

Dominik Kubalik also scored during the third and Nikita Zadorov netted the initial goal of the game as Chicago beat Detroit for the fifth time in six meetings and won for the ninth time in its last 12 games overall.

Chicago rookie goaltender Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 44 saves, including 20 in the opening period.

Sam Gagner and Evgeny Svechnikov scored for Detroit, which was unable to win a third straight game and allowed seven goals for the third time.

Greiss allowed seven goals on 32 shots en route to his 12th defeat. After allowing the final goal, Greiss flung his stick at the crossbar in disgust.

Zadorov opened the scoring with 8:19 left in the first when he was wide-open for a wrist shot. A little over five minutes later, Carpenter scored his first goal by leaning into a wrist shot.

After a tip-in by Gagner made it 2-1 late in the first, the Blackhawks began their barrage on Suter’s goal off Kane’s highlight-reel pass.

--Field Level Media