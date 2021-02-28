Red Wings get first win over Blackhawks in five tries

Evgeny Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in his season debut, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 5-3 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Svechnikov poked in a loose puck for his third career goal and his first since March 29, 2018. The older brother of Carolina star Andrei Svechnikov helped Detroit earn its third win in the last four games.

Bobby Ryan, Darren Helm, Christian Djoos and Frans Nielsen also scored for the Red Wings, who have won back-to-back contests. Detroit beat Chicago for the first time in five games this season.

Alex DeBrincat, Mattias Janmark and Dominik Kubalik scored for the Blackhawks. Adam Boqvist added two assists for Chicago, which lost for the first time in its past three games.

Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 33 of 36 shots to improve to 6-3-0 on the season. Bernier stopped 13 shots in the first period, nine in the second and 11 in the third.

On the opposite side of the rink, Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban gave up five goals on 32 shots to drop to 3-2-1.

The Red Wings opened the scoring 10:27 into the first period. Robby Fabbri provided a centering pass to Ryan, who capitalized for his team-leading sixth goal of the season.

The Blackhawks evened the score at 1 on DeBrincat’s 10th goal before Detroit responded with a pair of goals to take a 3-1 lead into the second intermission. Helm notched his first goal with 5:51 remaining in the period, and Djoos scored on the power play for his second goal with 1:33 left.

Svechnikov made it 4-1 early in the third period.

The Blackhawks cut the deficit to 4-2 with 15:17 to go. Janmark notched his seventh goal off assists from Carl Soderberg and Boqvist.

Detroit extended its lead with 11:45 remaining. Nielsen notched his first goal off assists from Svechnikov and Valtteri Filippula.

Kubalik finished the scoring for the Blackhawks in the final minute, but by then it was too late.

--Field Level Media