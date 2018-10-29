McDavid's OT goal pushes Oilers past Blackhawks

Connor McDavid scored 53 seconds into overtime to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday evening.

McDavid buried a two-on-one chance to give Edmonton its third win in a row. It was the eighth goal in 10 games for the Oilers’ 21-year-old superstar, who has been held without a point only once this season.

Zack Kassian scored in regulation for Edmonton.

Brent Seabrook scored for Chicago, which earned a point in the standings but dropped to 3-3 in overtime contests. The game marked the Blackhawks’ first trip to overtime since a record-setting start to the season that included five straight extra sessions.

Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 31 shots to improve to 5-3-1 on the season.

On the opposite end of the rink, Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward fell to 3-1-3 despite turning aside 24 shots.

The Blackhawks capitalized on a five-on-three power play to open the scoring with 8:58 to go in the first period. Patrick Kane slid a pass toward the slot for Seabrook, who unleashed a one-timer for his second goal of the season.

The Oilers evened the score at 1 with 1:34 remaining in the first period. Kassian parked near the right side of the crease and punched in a loose puck to break a season-long scoring drought.

Blackhawks forward Nick Schmaltz had a terrific scoring opportunity on a breakaway early in the second period, but Talbot denied him with a kick save. Talbot shined again several minutes later as he stopped Brandon Saad on a rush to the net.

McDavid capitalized on his overtime opportunity shortly after Saad had an opportunity to give the Blackhawks the win. The puck quickly circled toward the Oilers’ offensive zone, with McDavid coming up the left side of the ice for his decisive score.

Kane increased his point streak to six games. He has six goals and four assists during that span.

The Blackhawks converted one of five power-play chances. The Oilers did not score on two man-advantage opportunities.

Edmonton improved to 4-2-0 on the road this season. Chicago fell to 3-2-2 on home ice.

