Panthers' 3-goal flurry leads to win over Blackhawks

The Florida Panthers scored three goals within the final minute of the second period and opening minute of the third to beat the host Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Saturday night.

It was the third consecutive road win for the Panthers (34-14-5, 73 points), who play their final three games of the regular season at home.

Chicago (22-23-6, 50 points) was desperate for two points in an attempt to keep pace with Dallas and Nashville in the race for the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Florida won six of eight against the Blackhawks this season and have already clinched a postseason spot.

Anthony Duclair scored twice Saturday for the Panthers. His first came when he came out of the penalty box to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 7:54 of the first period.

Nikita Gusev, cut loose by New Jersey last month, got his first goal with the Panthers as he made it 2-0 at 2:30 of the second.

Chicago then came right back, scoring twice within a span of 52 seconds to tie the score at 2. At 15:19 of the second, Connor Murphy scored his third goal of the season with a power-play goal. At 16:11, Alex DeBrincat scored off an Adam Gaudette pass to tie the score.

Florida would take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission, however, as Aleksander Barkov scored with 6.8 seconds left.

The Panthers came out flying to open the third as Duclair scored 28 seconds in before Owen Tippett made it 5-2 just 31 seconds later.

With 7:32 left, Kirby Dach gave the Blackhawks hope with a power-play goal. Chicago cut the Florida lead to a goal when Dominik Kubalik scored with 18 seconds left but could come no closer.

The Panthers had Sergei Bobrovsky in net for the first time since he was pulled after two periods in Nashville on Tuesday. Bobrovsky ended up with 31 saves as he picked up his fourth win of the season against Chicago.

Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves in the loss.

--Field Level Media