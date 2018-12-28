Kane's hat trick leads Blackhawks over Wild

EditorsNote: adds “Chicago” in third graf

Patrick Kane scored three goals and Brandon Saad had two to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-2 victory against the visiting Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Erik Gustafsson, Dylan Strome and Jonathan Toews each had two assists for the Blackhawks, who won for the fourth time in their past five games.

Chicago goaltender Collin Delia, making his second appearance of the season and the fourth of his NHL career, stopped 46 shots.

Zach Parise and Eric Staal scored for the Wild, whose season-high losing streak was extended to five games (0-4-1).

Devan Dubnyk started the game in net for the Wild but was replaced at 3:53 of the second period after allowing three goals on 10 shots. Alex Stalock stopped eight of the nine shots he faced the rest of the way.

Kane opened the scoring at 4:02 of the first, taking a cross-ice pass from Gustafsson and settling it with his right skate before unleashing a quick wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that beat Dubnyk.

Parise tied the score at 15:00, taking a pass from behind the net from Staal and poking the puck into the net from the slot during a scramble out front.

The Blackhawks took control early in the second period.

Saad scored just 23 seconds into the period. Toews’ pass from behind the net deflected off the leg of a Wild defenseman and hopped to Saad, who was able to settle the puck and put in a wrist shot from between the faceoff circles.

Kane, who has 10 points (five goals and five assists) in a six-game points streak, made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 3:53. Kane took a pass from Gustafsson and beat Dubnyk to the short side with a one-time slap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle.

Saad scored on the power play at 12:17 of the third to make it 4-1.

Staal scored with 50.3 seconds remaining after the Wild pulled their goalie.

Kane got the hat trick on an empty-net goal with 26.9 seconds left.

