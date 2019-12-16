Kane's hat trick leads Blackhawks past Wild

Patrick Kane scored three goals for his eighth career hat trick as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 5-3 Sunday night.

Dec 15, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Carson Soucy (21) plays the puck with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta (6) defending during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Saad and David Kampf also scored for the Blackhawks, who won for the first time in five games (1-3-1). Goaltender Robin Lehner made 23 saves.

Kevin Fiala scored two goals for Minnesota and Eric Staal added another for his 1,000th career NHL point. Rookie Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 22 of 26 shots but suffered his first loss in regulation in five games (3-1-1).

The Blackhawks, who blew a three-goal lead in the third period in a loss Saturday at St. Louis, built a two-goal advantage in the first period before Minnesota tied the score. Chicago then took a 3-2 lead before the Wild evened it on Fiala’s second goal at 14:20 of the second period.

Saad got the winner on a fluke bounce at 13:43 of the third, and Kane capped the scoring, and his hat trick, with an empty-netter from center ice at 18:57.

Saad tipped a point shot by Connor Murphy off a defenseman in front. The puck soared over Kahkonen, who lost sight of it, and trickled over the goal line.

Kane scored the game’s first two goals, sneaking a wraparound just inside the right post at 7:42 of the first period, and then beating Kahkonen with a high wrist shot from the top of the slot on the power play at 11:33.

Staal pulled the Wild within 2-1 with a power-play goal at 12:37 of the first, blasting a one-timer from the right faceoff circle into the top right corner of the net.

Fiala tied the score at 2-2 on a breakaway just 1:59 into the second.

Kampf redirected a pass from Murphy into the net at 8:13 of the second, before Fiala tied it with a cross-ice pass that deflected off a defenseman and into the net.

—Field Level Media