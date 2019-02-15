Kane sets Chicago's assist-streak mark in win over Devils

Patrick Kane extended a pair of streaks with a goal and two assists as the host Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a two-goal deficit and recorded a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Feb 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) misses a goal by New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) in the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Kane helped the Blackhawks get their eighth win in nine games by scoring his 34th goal late in the first period to extend his points streak to 16 games.

After scoring, Kane set up second-period tallies by Drake Caggiula and Jonathan Toews, marking his 15th straight game with at least one assist.

Kane broke the team record for consecutive games with an assist set by Hall of Famer Stan Mikita from Nov. 26-Dec. 25, 1967. During his past 16 games, Kane has 12 goals and 23 assists.

Artem Anisimov added an insurance tally and Brandon Saad capped the scoring with a short-handed goal as Chicago beat New Jersey in regulation for the first time since Feb. 13, 2015.

Chicago goalie Cam Ward withstood a barrage in the third period, making 19 of his 41 saves in the final 20 minutes. He won his fifth straight start since allowing six goals at New Jersey on Jan. 14.

Damon Severson and Travis Zajac scored in the opening 16:42 for New Jersey, which lost for the seventh time in regulation when holding a 2-0 lead. The Devils also dropped to 3-8-1 since their 8-5 win over Chicago last month.

Cory Schneider, who made 31 saves, matched a season high by allowing five goals. He remains winless in his past 24 appearances since posting a victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 27, 2018.

The Devils went ahead 7:14 in when Severson put a wrist shot from the high slot over Ward’s glove. New Jersey doubled the lead nearly 10 minutes later when Zajac lifted a one-timer from the high slot over Ward’s stick while three Blackhawks attempted to defend.

Kane, moments after coming off the bench as an extra attacker on a delayed penalty, scored with 1:43 remaining in the opening period. He gained possession on a feed from Dylan Sikura, weaved into the offensive zone, spun around New Jersey’s Steven Santini and lifted a wrist shot from between the faceoff circles over Schneider.

Kane then extended his assists streak by setting up Caggiula’s goal 20 seconds into the second period. Kane made a backhanded pass that resulted in Caggiula putting a wrist shot from between the circles over Schneider.

Chicago took its first lead with 6:48 remaining in the middle period. Severson coughed up the puck to Kane in the Devils’ offensive zone. Kane moved into the offensive zone, then fed it to Slater Koekkoek, who dished to Toews for the one-timer.

Anisimov made it 4-2 by backhanding a rebound into the vacated net with 6:24 remaining in the third period. Saad scored on a breakaway nearly two minutes later.

—Field Level Media