Forsberg scores in OT to lead Predators past Blackhawks

Filip Forsberg scored twice, including the game winner one minute into overtime, to lead the visiting Nashville Predators past the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Pekka Rinne stopped 28 shots, Viktor Arvidsson scored his fourth goal in five games and Ryan Johansen had two assists for Nashville, which improved to 3-0-1 on its season-high, six-game road trip. Recently removed from ending a 10-game road losing streak, the Central Division-leading Predators now have won four of their past five games away from Bridgestone Arena and five of six overall.

Artem Anisimov forced overtime for the Blackhawks with 2:21 left in regulation, scoring from the slot on a pass from Patrick Kane. Playing in his second game since returning from a 17-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Forsberg ended the night with an unassisted OT goal not long thereafter.

The Predators opened the scoring at 6:49 of the first period, as Colton Sissons buried a one-timer in the slot past Chicago goaltender Collin Delia. Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson committed a costly turnover behind the net to lead to the goal. Sissons gathered a no-look, backhanded feed from Kevin Fiala for his career-high tying ninth goal.

Chicago evened the score on Alex DeBrincat’s 21st goal of the season, a power-play tally, at the 17:51 mark of the first period, but Nashville reclaimed the lead just eight seconds later. Arvidsson took a breakout pass from P.K. Subban, cut inside to create a breakaway chance and converted.

Forsberg made it 3-1 Nashville on a power-play goal with 3:34 left in the second period. Chicago drew to within one goal again at the 19:40 mark, however, when Jonathan Toews wristed a shorthanded goal past Rinne on a backhanded feed from Marcus Kruger.

The Blackhawks went on the power play at 6:42 of the third period but were unable to score the equalizer. Chicago was 1 for 2 with the man advantage, while the Predators were 1 for 4.

Nashville leads the season series, 2-1. Chicago and Nashville are not scheduled to meet again until the regular season finale on April 6.

—Field Level Media