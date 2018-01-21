Pulock enjoys 5-point night as Islanders blast Blackhawks

Rookie defenseman Ryan Pulock collected five points, and Anthony Beauvillier scored twice as the New York Islanders rolled to a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at the United Center in Chicago.

Pulock was involved in New York’s first five goals. He assisted on both goals by Beauvillier and scored New York’s third goal of the opening period.

Pulock became the first rookie defenseman in team history to get five points. He also became the first New York defenseman to get five points since Uwe Krupp on March 20, 1993, at Vancouver.

Beauvillier recorded his second career two-goal game while Brock Nelson added a goal and two assists.

Jordan Eberle scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the first period while Anders Lee and John Tavares netted New York’s final two tallies.

Patrick Kane became the fifth player in Chicago history to reach 800 points as he scored twice and added an assist. Defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored the other goal for Chicago in his first game of the season.

Jaroslav Halak made 36 saves for New York.

Chicago’s Anton Forsberg gave up five goals on 35 shots before being replaced by Jeff Glass.

Kane gave Chicago a 1-0 lead 61 seconds into the game by finishing off an odd-man rush with a wrist shot from the right circle over Halak’s glove.

The Islanders tied it 3 1/2 minutes later when Beauvillier put a rebound from the low slot over Forsberg’s stick side.

The Islanders took the lead nearly six minutes later the game when Eberle fired into a vacated net. New York took a two-goal lead in the final minute of the period when Pulock’s shot from the left sailed over Forsberg’s glove.

Beauvillier netted his second goal moments after the lights flickered off. Josh Bailey’s pass went off his skate but Beauvillier recovered and lifted a backhander into the net from the low slot.

Chicago made it 4-2 late in the second when Gustafsson converted Kane’s cross-ice feed, but Nelson scored early in the third moments after Forsberg mishandled the puck.

Kane reached his milestone 4:58 into the third by finishing off a 3-on-1, but Lee upped New York’s lead by converting a backhander on a breakaway for his 27th goal and Tavares finished it off.

