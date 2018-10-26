Toews tallies, Blackhawks keep Rangers winless on road

Center Jonathan Toews ended a six-game goal drought, and goalie Corey Crawford won his third straight start while also picking up an assist as the host Chicago Blackhawks defeated the New York Rangers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Rookie left winger Alexandre Fortin, 21, scored the go-ahead, second-period goal for Chicago. It was just his second career goal.

Patrick Kane, who leads the Blackhawks with nine goals, and Alex DeBrincat (eight) put the game away with third-period scores.

Toews has six goals this season, which ranks third on the Blackhawks. Crawford, who has allowed just three goals in his past three games, stopped 18 Rangers shots, and the Blackhawks improved to 3-2-1 at home this season.

Pavel Buchnevich scored the only goal for New York, and Henrik Lundqvist made 33 saves for the Rangers.

The Rangers have yet to win on the road this season (0-3-1).

Neither team was able to click on the power play. Chicago went 0-for-4, and New York was 0-for-2. The Rangers had more hits (20-9) and blocked more shots (19-11).

Chicago opened the scoring with just 2:55 expired in the first period as Rangers defensemen Brady Skjei and Adam McQuaid collided — both men fell to the ice. That opened a lane for Toews, who walked in and slipped the puck past Lundqvist.

The assists went to Duncan Keith and Crawford. It was the sixth career assist for Crawford, who made his NHL debut in 2005.

It was later announced that McQuaid would not return to the game due to a lower-body injury.

The Rangers tied the score 74 seconds after Toews’ goal. Brendan Smith fired from the left point, and Buchnevich scored after he cleaned up on a long rebound to the right circle. It was Buchnevich’s third goal of the season, and rookie center Brett Howden picked up the secondary assist.

Chicago took a 2-1 lead with 10:33 expired in the second period. Nick Schmaltz made a pinpoint pass through traffic in the crease to set up Fortin. Brandon Manning earned the secondary assist.

Kane’s goal came with just 4:21 left in the third period. Artem Anisimov and DeBrincat earned the assists. The play survived a review for goalie interference.

DeBrincat’s goal with 1:09 left iced the game.

