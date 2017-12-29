Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

G Anton Forsberg, Chicago’s de facto starter with Corey Crawford out because of an undisclosed injury, stopped 26 shots.

LW Ryan Hartman, with only 8.6 seconds left in the game, scored for the Blackhawks. Hartman closed out the scoring on a high shot that fooled Jacob Markstrom, who was rarely tested but still impressed his coach.

C Nick Schmaltz beat Jacob Markstrom on the short side as he one-timed Patrick Kane’s pass during a power play, creating a 1-1 tie at 11:22 of the first. The goal came 20 seconds after Canucks captain Henrik Sedin was sent off for hooking.

G Jeff Glass, 32, dressed as the backup. Glass, a former junior star, has yet to play an NHL game.

C David Kampf played his first NHL game after being called up from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

D Cody Franson (upper body) took part in the morning skate but remained out of the lineup.

C Artem Anisimov was lost to an upper-body midway through the first period. Coach Joel Quenneville said he “could miss some time.”