DeBrincat strikes in OT as Blackhawks nip Blues

Alex DeBrincat scored with nine seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 win over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

DeBrincat finished with a pair of goals for Chicago, which became the first team in NHL history to go to overtime in five straight games to start the season. Artem Anisimov and Patrick Kane also scored for the Blackhawks.

Brayden Schenn scored twice for St. Louis, which had to settle for a point after leading for much of the third period. David Perron also scored for the Blues, who lost to the Blackhawks in overtime for the second time in eight days.

Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward made 35 saves to earn the victory.

Blues goaltender Jake Allen stopped 46 shots but dropped to 1-1-2.

Chicago opened the scoring at the 11:51 mark of the first period. Brandon Saad fired a shot from the right circle that was kicked aside by Allen, but the rebound bounced right to Anisimov, who punched in his first goal of the season.

Kane scored on the power play to increase Chicago’s lead to 2-0 less than five minutes later. He grabbed the puck near the left side of the crease and waited for an opening with heavy traffic in front of the net.

St. Louis cut the deficit to 2-1 with 7:25 remaining in the second period. Jordan Schmaltz handled the puck near the blue line and spotted Schenn skating toward the slot. Schenn took the pass and scored on a rising wrist shot.

Perron pulled St. Louis even at 2 with a power-play goal 1:44 into the third period. He capitalized on a Blackhawks turnover in front of the net to pocket his fourth goal.

The Blues grabbed a 3-2 lead on Schenn’s second goal of the game with 15:13 to go in the third period.

Chicago tied it at 3 after a Blues turnover led to DeBrincat’s fifth goal with 6:54 to go in the third period.

The Blackhawks honored longtime defenseman Duncan Keith during a pregame ceremony for appearing in his 1,000th game with the franchise. Keith has won three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophies since his debut in 2005.

—Field Level Media

