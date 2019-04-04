Toews, Kane set career marks in Blackhawks' win

EditorsNote: rewords first and seventh grafs

Apr 3, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Captain Jonathan Toews scored his career-high 35th goal and also converted in the first round of a shootout as the host Chicago Blackhawks skated to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Toews wristed a shot over the right shoulder of Jake Allen to open the shootout, and Cam Ward thwarted all three attempts, including utilizing a poke check to deny Vladimir Tarasenko to preserve the win. Ward finished with 37 saves in his first start since March 3.

Patrick Kane collected a goal and an assist to set a career high with 107 points, and Artem Anisimov also tallied for the Blackhawks, who won four of the five meetings in the season series with the Blues.

St. Louis’ Tyler Bozak converted Patrick Maroon’s centering feed to forge a tie at 3 with 39 seconds remaining in the third period.

Tarasenko scored his team-leading 32nd goal, and David Perron also tallied for the third-place Blues, who are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games and moved within one point of front-running Winnipeg and Nashville in the Central Division.

Anisimov extended his stick to deflect Dominik Kahun’s shot from the point past Allen (35 saves) and give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead with 6:40 remaining in the second period.

Kane doubled the advantage with 8:23 remaining in the third period after accepting a lead pass from Dylan Strome and fending off Blues defenseman Colton Parayko before backhanding the puck under the crossbar. Kane’s team-leading 42nd goal allowed him to surpass his point total from his Hart Trophy-winning campaign in 2015-16.

Perron answered 46 seconds later with a wrist shot from the right circle.

With 3:34 remaining in the first period, Kane skated into the right circle before deftly backhanding a centering feed for Toews, who shoveled the puck past Allen to open the scoring. Toews’ 35th goal eclipsed his previous career-high mark set during the 2008-09 season.

Just 26 seconds into the second period, St. Louis leveled the contest at 1. Brayden Schenn chipped the puck in the neutral zone to Tarasenko, who skated in on a two-on-one rush and beat Ward under the crossbar.

—Field Level Media