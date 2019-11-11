Kane, Blackhawks jump on Leafs, hang on for win

Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks poured in four goals in the first period before holding on for a 5-4 win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday evening.

Nov 10, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Dach, Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad also scored for Chicago, which has bounced back from a difficult start to collect at least one point in five of six games this month. Alex DeBrincat had three assists.

William Nylander scored twice, and John Tavares and Andreas Johnsson each scored once for Toronto. Auston Matthews recorded four assists.

Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner made 53 saves — the second-highest total in a game in his career — to earn the win.

Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson drew the loss after surrendering five goals on 34 shots.

Chicago blitzed Toronto with four goals in the first 17-plus minutes and carried a 4-1 advantage into the first intermission.

Kane started the scoring 5:18 into the game. He tried to pass to teammate Dylan Strome, but Maple Leafs defenseman Cody Ceci inadvertently deflected the puck into the Toronto net.

At the 12-minute mark, Dach made it 2-0 with his second career goal. He spotted a rebound to the right of the crease and blasted in a slap shot.

The Blackhawks made it 3-0 only 10 seconds later on Kane’s second of the night and eighth of the season. He turned to his backhand in the low slot and lifted a puck past Hutchinson.

Toronto trimmed the deficit to 3-1 when Nylander scored with 3:31 remaining in the first period. He got a step on Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith and stuffed the puck through Lehner’s leg pads.

Fifty-nine seconds later, Chicago capitalized on the power play to increase its advantage to 4-1 on Toews’ third goal.

Nylander scored again to pull Toronto within 4-2 with 17:33 left in the third period. It marked his first multi-goal effort of the season.

The Maples Leafs cut the deficit to 4-3 when Tavares scored on the power play with 7:19 remaining. It was the captain’s fifth goal.

Saad gave the Blackhawks some breathing room when he punched in a pass from Toews with 3:34 to go.

Chicago’s two-goal lead did not last for long. A Blackhawks penalty along with an extra attacker for Toronto created a 6-on-4 power play, and Johnsson scored with 41.8 seconds to go to make it 5-4.

Slideshow (21 Images)

Lehner survived a frenetic sequence in the final seconds to seal the victory.

The Maple Leafs played without forward Mitch Marner, who injured his ankle one night earlier against the Philadelphia Flyers and will miss at least four weeks, according to the team.

—Field Level Media