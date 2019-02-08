Blackhawks on a roll as OT goal beats Canucks

Jonathan Toews’ goal at 3:21 of overtime gave the host Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Feb 7, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Toews’ winner came on an outstanding solo effort. He stickhandled out of one corner, circled the top of the Vancouver zone, went around defenseman Chris Tanev and then whipped in a shot from goaltender Jacob Markstrom’s doorstep.

The Blackhawks posted their sixth consecutive win, while the Canucks dropped their third straight and fourth in five games overall.

Alex DeBrincat led the Blackhawks with two goals, while Brandon Saad also scored and Dylan Strome had three assists.

Josh Leivo paced the Canucks with a goal and two assists, while Alex Biega and Elias Pettersson also scored.

Chicago goaltender Collin Delia recorded 40 saves on 43 shots for his third straight win.

Vancouver’s Markstrom stopped 31 of 35 shots.

The Blackhawks scored on 2 of 5 power plays, while the Canucks went 1 for 5.

DeBrincat opened the scoring during a five-on-three power play at 17:59 of the first period. DeBrincat extended his points streak to seven games; meanwhile, Patrick Kane’s assist gave him points in 13 straight contests.

Saad gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead 59 seconds later, converting a rebound as Chicago remained on the power play with a single man-advantage situation.

Biega, a rarely used 30-year-old depth defenseman, put the Canucks on the scoreboard 2:20 into the second period as he wired home a high slap shot. The goal was Biega’s first since last March and only the third of his career, which began in 2014-15.

Leivo created a 2-2 deadlock two minutes and 21 seconds later, firing in a low wrist shot from left wing.

DeBrincat’s second goal of the game, on a pass from Dylan Strome at 14:01 of the second, put the hosts ahead 3-2 as they capitalized on Vancouver’s sloppy defending and inability to get the puck out of its zone.

Pettersson forced overtime on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle after taking a pass from Troy Stecher during a power play with 1:52 left in the third period.

Strome also assisted on Toews’ winning marker.

The Canucks were battling injuries as they played their third road game in four nights.

—Field Level Media