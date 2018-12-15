Red-hot Jets drop struggling Blackhawks in OT

EditorsNote: 5th graf, adds word ‘up’ after ‘set’

Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game 50 seconds into overtime to lead the Winnipeg Jets to their fourth straight win by beating the host Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 Friday night.

Goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped 34 shots for the Jets, who have won eight of their last nine games and sit atop the Western Conference standings. Winnipeg has won four straight meetings with the struggling Blackhawks.

Scheifele, whose game winner gives him 20 goals on the season, also collected an assist, giving him 11 points in a four-game scoring spree.

Scheifele opened the scoring at 14:18 of the first period with his team’s eighth power-play goal in four outings. He set up shop at the bottom of the left circle and one-timed Blake Wheeler’s slick cross-ice pass and started a roller coaster of an affair.

Chicago captain Jonathan Toews responded with a pair of goals to put the hosts ahead. Toews put his team on the board with 10.2 seconds left in the opening frame, burying a shot off the post and in, and then netted his 16th of the season at 13:07 of the second period with a rocket of a one-timer set up by Brandon Saad’s cross-ice feed.

Then it was the Jets’ turn to erase a deficit and take a lead. Patrik Laine tied the game 2-2 at 15:56 of the second period, rifling a top-corner effort from near the right face-off dot for his 23rd goal of the season, and Mathieu Perreault put Winnipeg ahead by a 3-2 count by scoring with 17.2 seconds left in the second frame, converting on a breakaway for his sixth goal of the campaign.

However, Chicago’s Erik Gustafsson forced overtime thanks to a point-shot blast finding the mark with 7.5 seconds remaining in regulation. Toews assisted the goal to give him a three-point game.

Blake Wheeler collected two helpers for Winnipeg, which won overtime games on consecutive nights. Chicago received two-assist nights from Duncan Keith and Saad.

Corey Crawford took the loss despite a 38-save performance for the Blackhawks, who have just one win in their last 10 games.

—Field Level Media