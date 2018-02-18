Blackhawks end skid with romp over Capitals

Jonathan Toews finished with one goal and two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in Chicago on Saturday night.

The Blackhawks went 0-7-1 during their skid. They last won on Jan. 30 vs. Nashville but Chicago’s offense dominated this game, outshooting Washington 44-20.

Patrick Kane added a goal and an assist, the 500th of his NHL career. Ryan Hartman and Brandon Saad also had a goal and an assist.

Artem Anisimov, Nick Schmaltz and Alex DeBrincat also scored Blackhawk goals as Chicago scored three apiece in the first and second periods.

Goalie Anton Forsberg, who also played during the Blackhawks’ last win, made 19 saves in this one.

This Chicago win ruined a milestone for Washington coach Barry Trotz, coaching in his 1,500th NHL game. He’s only the fifth person to ever coach that many games.

Trotz’s Capitals had scored points in their last five games - going 3-0-2 -- and the loss left Washington one point ahead of Pittsburgh for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Chicago made life tough for the Capitals from the start thanks a three-goal, 21-shot first period.

Toews scored first at the 6:19 mark of the first period, sending a shot from the left boards that eluded Washington goalie Braden Holtby. Tom Wilson tied it for the Capitals midway through, deflecting a Matt Niskanen shot in.

The Blackhawks then scored two more in the first period, one from Saad and the other from Schmaltz. That one hurt the Caps as it came on a rebound with two seconds remaining for a 3-1 lead after the opening period.

Carl Dahlstrom got the primary assist on the play for his first NHL point.

Chicago broke the game open with three goals in 2:07 late in the second period. A Toews steal set up the Kane goal for a 4-1 lead before Hartman scored on a backhander 70 seconds later.

Anisimov then made it 6-1 on a power-play goal 57 seconds after that. Philipp Grubauer then replaced Holtby in net after the second period.

--Field Level Media