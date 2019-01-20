Blackhawks rack up goals while beating Capitals

Jonathan Toews finished with three goals and two assists while Patrick Kane added two goals and two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks snapped a six-game losing streak with an 8-5 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon.

The Blackhawks scored four goals in the first 23 minutes and then added four more in the third period while slumping Washington twice sliced the lead to one. The Capitals have dropped five in a row, the first time that’s happened since early in the 2014-15 season.

Washington simply couldn’t stop Toews (five points) and Kane (four) as Chicago finished with at least three goals in two of the three periods.

The Capitals have fallen out of first place in the Metropolitan Division during this skid, where both their offense and defense have struggled. Coach Todd Reirden tried to get the offense going in this game by shaking up his lines, even dropping top-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov to the third line but the defense couldn’t hold on.

The Blackhawks entered the game ranked last in the National Hockey League in wins and points but certainly did not look like that, especially early and late.

Brandon Saad scored the first goal 6:36 into the game on a strong individual effort. He broke through two defensemen and beat goalie Braden Holtby from in close.

The Blackhawks made it 2-0 just 1:20 later when Kane scored his first goal. Brooks Orpik cut the lead to 2-1 with his shot from near the left wall with 5:35 left but Toews was credited with his first goal just 28 seconds later when Washington’s Dmitry Orlov tried to knock a puck out of the air with his hand and instead put it into the net.

Holtby’s day ended when Alex DeBrincat scored 2:30 into the second period for a 4-1 lead. Orlov notched one later in the second period before John Carlson added a third-period goal at 3:09.

Kane and Toews then beat goalie Pheonix Copley to make it 6-3 before Carlson and Matt Niskanen answered for Washington. Toews completed his hat trick by scoring on a breakaway with 5:03 left — assisted by Kane — to give the Blackhawks insurance. Dylan Strome later added an empty-netter.

