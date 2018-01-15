Avalanche extend winning streak to seven games

Nathan MacKinnon continues to score and the Colorado Avalanche are now riding a seven-game winning streak thanks to Monday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Denver.

MacKinnon’s tally midway through the second period served as the winner and capped a wild stretch at the Pepsi Center. Avalanche goalie Jonathan Bernier was under siege but made a series of stops - including a fantastic desperation diving save on Ryan Kesler - seconds before MacKinnon used a defender as a screen as he whipped home a shot from the slot for his 20th goal of the season.

MacKinnon has scored in three straight games and is riding a seven-game streak in which he’s collected five goals and 14 points.

Bernier, who’s won six straight starts and is holding the fort while No. 1 goalie Semyon Varlamov is on the shelf due to a lower-body injury, made 33 saves for the Avalanche.

Colorado remains outside of a playoff position but has pulled itself within striking distance with this run. The Avs have missed the Stanley Cup playoffs the last three seasons and six of the last seven years.

Also scoring for Colorado were Matt Nieto, in his 300th NHL game, and Colin Wilson, who netted a crucial power-play goal in the final minute of the second period to restore his team’s two-goal edge.

Chris Wagner scored the goal for Anaheim, which received a 26-save performance from backup goalie Ryan Miller. J.T. Brown earned an assist in his first game for Anaheim after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano served the first of his two-game suspension, ending his streak of 830 games played. It was the longest active run and fourth longest in NHL history, and marked the first game Cogliano has not played since he started his pro career.

