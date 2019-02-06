Jackets score 3 in 3rd to drop Avs

Pierre Luc-Dubois had two goals, Josh Anderson and Alexander Wennberg scored 1:42 apart midway through the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 in Denver on Tuesday night.

Feb 5, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) warms up before the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Wennberg also had an assist and Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus. Sergei Bobrovsky had 27 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Nikita Zadorov, Samuel Girard and Erik Johnson had goals and Philipp Grubauer stopped 31 shots for Colorado, which has lost four in a row.

The game was tied when Anderson flicked a loose puck past Grubauer at 10:29 of the third to make it 4-3. The Avalanche challenged the play, claiming a player was offside. But the goal was upheld and Colorado received a minor penalty. Wennberg scored on the ensuing power play to make it 5-3 at the 12:11 mark.

Dubois scored his 21st goal into an empty net to ice it with 1:28 to play.

Bjorkstrand got the first goal when he took a pass at the right circle, skated behind the Colorado net and beat Grubauer with a wraparound at 53 seconds of the game.

It stayed that way until a loose puck in the Blue Jackets’ zone came to Johnson at the point and he blasted a shot past Bobrovsky for his fourth of the season at 11:59.

Just 63 seconds after Johnson’s goal, however, Dubois tipped in a rebound while getting knocked over to make it 2-1.

Colorado tied it again late in the period when Zadorov one-timed a drop pass from Nathan MacKinnon at 18:37. It was his fifth of the season.

The Avalanche grabbed the lead late in the second period when Girard’s shot from the slot went off the left post and in at 14:06.

It looked like Colorado might add to the lead in the final minute when defenseman Tyson Barrie pinched down and put a hard shot on Bobrovsky. Instead, the rebound came out to Artemi Panarin, who fed a streaking Atkinson at the Colorado blue line. Atkinson beat Grubauer with a backhand at 19:41 for his 29th goal.

