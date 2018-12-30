Kane lifts Blackhawks over Avalanche in OT

Patrick Kane scored his second goal of the game 41 seconds into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in Denver on Saturday night.

Kane also had an assist, Alex DeBrincat scored a goal and Dylan Strome had two assists for Chicago. Collin Delia stopped 30 shots to beat Colorado for the second time in December.

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche, who have lost four straight.

The Blackhawks got a break late in the third period when Gabe Landeskog took a double minor for high sticking.

They couldn’t score in regulation but in overtime Jonathan Toews knocked a rebound out of the air to Kane, who beat Semyon Varlamov to win it. It was his 22nd goal and his seventh in the last five games.

Varlamov finished with 34 saves.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar began the game shuffling his top two lines but after falling behind by two goals he moved Landeskog back up with Rantanen and MacKinnon.

Chicago had a great chance to take the lead early in the third period when Colorado had two players in the penalty box. Chicago had 1:22 of a 5-on-3 but couldn’t beat Varlamov.

The Blackhawks, who beat the Avalanche in Denver on Dec. 21, jumped out to a quick lead when DeBrincat struck on the power play just 1:46 into the game. He got a twirling pass from Kane and beat Varlamov with a one-timer for his 18th of the season.

Kane made it 2-0 midway through the first period when he scored on a one-timer at 9:38.

Colorado got one back just before the end of the first period with a power-play goal. Rantanen had the puck on the right side, skated close and used Landeskog’s screen to beat Delia at 17:04. It was his 17th of the season.

The Avalanche got the equalizer late in the second period on a delayed penalty. The puck came out to MacKinnon at the point, and his blast beat Delia at 18:21. It was his 23rd of the season.

—Field Level Media