MacKinnon stays hot, carries Avs over Red Wings

Nathan MacKinnon collected two goals and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche rolled past the slumping Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

MacKinnon now has 89 points this season, including at least one in 12 straight games and 38 goals total. Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists while Blake Comeau contribued a goal and an assist.

Tyson Barrie increased his point streak to a career-high 10 games with a goal, and Mikko Rantanen added two assists. Four others, including Carl Soderberg, chipped in an assist apiece.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 37 shots as the Avs, fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, won for the fourth time in five games.

Justin Abdelkader scored the lone goal for the Red Wings, who are winless in their last 10 games, with nine of the losses coming in regulation. It’s the longest winless streak for Detroit since 1986.

The Red Wings were completing a five-game road swing and playing for the third time in four days. Martin Frk and Luke Glendening recorded the assists, while Jared Coreau stopped 26 shots.

The Avs outshot the Wings 12-5 in the first period and jumped to a 2-0 lead.

Landeskog scored his 24th goal less than four minutes into the game. MacKinnon took a shot from the point that Landeskog deflected through Coreau’s legs.

Comeau’s 12th goal made it 2-0. He got behind the defense, took a perfect pass from Soderberg and tipped the puck past Coreau.

MacKinnon made it 3-0 midway through the second period when he took a pass from Landeskog at center ice, skated in along the left side and shoveled a backhander past Coreau.

Detroit got on the board just over a minute later. Frk, positioned behind the boards, found Abdelkader skating toward the left circle and he wristed the shot past Varlamov.

MacKinnon scored his second goal at 7:09 of the third period. Barrie completed the scoring with a shot from the point during a 5-on-3 Colorado advantage.

The Avs won the first meeting between the teams this season 4-3 in overtime at Detroit on Nov. 19.

—Field Level Media