McDavid records hat trick as Oilers roar past Avalanche

Ryan Strome scored the game-winning goal with 6:42 to play and Connor McDavid netted the puck three times for a hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Edmonton, which played Saturday afternoon at Arizona but had its legs despite the brutal road back-to-back, ended a season-long six-game losing streak and salvaged a win out of a three-game road trip.

Colorado lost its second straight game and its first at home since Dec. 27, denying it a franchise record for consecutive home victories.

The Avalanche broke on top just four minutes in when Tyson Jost skated down the wing and snapped a shot from the circle over the glove of Edmonton goalkeeper Cam Talbot. Colorado took that lead into the second period despite being outshot 17-9 over the first 20 minutes.

Edmonton scored its first goal in almost five periods when Matt Benning’s shot bounced to the stick of McDavid, who pushed it past Colorado netminder Senyon Valamov at the 11:57 mark for his 24th goal of the season. Matt Benning also got an assist on the goal.

The tie was broken 1:20 later as Alexander Kerfoot redirected Anton Lindolm’s shot off his sweater and into the net behind Talbot to restore a one-goal lead for the Avalanche. Colin Wilson was credited with an assist on the score.

McDavid tied the game with 11:01 to play when he wristed a shot into the net between Valamov’s left pad and the right post. Leon Draisaitl and Kriss Russell assisted on the goal.

Strome netted the go-ahead goal 13:18 into the third period on assists from Michael Cammalleri and Adam Larsson.

McDavid completed the hat trick with goal off assists from Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom with 1:26 remaining.

Center Nathan MacKinnon, who had 61 points (24 goals, 37 assists) in his first 49 games, returned to the lineup for Colorado after missing the past eight games because of an upper-body injury.

Edmonton heads home to host Boston on Tuesday while the Avalanche hit the road to the Pacific Northwest for a game against Vancouver, also on Tuesday, before another contest against the Oilers, this time in Edmonton on Thursday.

