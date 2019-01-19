Avs score six in the second period to crush Kings

The Colorado Avalanche erupted for six goals in the second period of a 7-1 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.

Tyson Barrie had a goal and two assists, Mikko Rantanen scored twice before leaving with an upper-body injury, and Carl Soderberg and Gabriel Landeskog each tallied a goal and an assist for Colorado in the opener of a five-game homestand.

Sheldon Dries and Colin Wilson also scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Calvert each had two assists and Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves.

Kings forward Ilya Kovalchuk scored a power-play goal at 7:52 of the third period to prevent Varlamov’s 25th career shutout.

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick came in 17-5-1 in his career against Colorado with a 2.15 goals-against average and .917 save percentage, but was replaced by Jack Campbell after allowing five goals on 22 shots. Campbell finished with 16 saves.

The Avalanche took a 1-0 lead at 9:57 of the first period. Barrie chased down a loose puck and made a quick centering pass from the bottom of the right circle that Soderberg redirected into the net.

Landeskog scored a power-play goal 32 seconds into the second period. MacKinnon received a pass in the slot and backhanded the puck to Landeskog as he entered the left circle. Landeskog delivered his 29th goal of the season for a 2-0 lead, sparking an offensive explosion.

Barrie scored on a wrist shot from the high slot for a 3-0 lead at 2:27.

Rantanen made it 4-0 with another power-play goal at 7:18. He received a pass at the right faceoff dot with plenty of time and space to score into the top right corner.

Dries scored short-handed at 8:34 for a 5-0 lead.

Dries started the play by poking the puck off the stick of Los Angeles forward Tyler Toffoli, allowing Calvert to get loose on a breakaway. Quick made the save, but Dries came in behind and batted the puck into the net.

Rantanen scored his second goal unassisted at 14:35, and Wilson made it 7-0 at 15:49.

The Avalanche lost defenseman Erik Johnson to an upper-body injury early in the game.

—Field Level Media