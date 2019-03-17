Barrie tallies twice as Avalanche blank Devils

Tyson Barrie scored two goals, Philipp Grubauer had 22 saves and the Colorado Avalanche kept their postseason hopes alive with a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils in Denver on Sunday.

Mar 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) warms up before the game against the New Jersey Devils at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to give him 91 points on the season. He joins Hall of Famer Peter Forsberg as the only two Avalanche players to have consecutive 90-point seasons.

Colorado trails Arizona by four points in the Western Conference wild card race. The Avalanche host the Coyotes on March 29.

Cory Schneider stopped 31 shots for the Devils, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. New Jersey has not won three straight since late December.

Barrie got Colorado on the board early in the second period. The puck slid off MacKinnon’s stick right to Barrie in the slot, and his quick shot beat Schneider under his right arm at 2:22 of the period.

The Avalanche nearly scored again right away but a shot went off the post, but then they did get the second goal midway through the second on a fortunate bounce.

Barrie had the puck at the top of the left circle and tried to pass it to Alexander Kerfoot in front of the net. His pass deflected off the ankle of defenseman Damon Severson to the front of the net, where it caromed off the skate of New Jersey center Travis Zajac and into the open net at 11:05.

Barrie, who recorded his first two-goal game since December 2017, nearly had the hat trick a few moments later when he came down the right side and put a shot on net, but Schneider made the save.

Schneider came off for an extra skater and MacKinnon scored his 37th into an empty net at 18:26.

The Avalanche couldn’t take advantage of two power-play chances in the first period but they had a 13-5 advantage in shots in the first 20 minutes. MacKinnon had three and Mikko Rantanen had a couple of good opportunities to score but couldn’t convert.

It was Grubauer’s third shutout in his last five starts.

—Field Level Media