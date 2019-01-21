Predators post win over sinking Avalanche

Nick Bonino had a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson and Roman Josi also scored, and the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Monday in Denver.

Pekka Rinne stopped 35 shots for the Predators, who ended a two-game losing streak and gave coach Peter Laviolette his 600th career victory.

Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and Semyon Varlamov had 23 saves for the Avalanche.

Colorado, which is 3-9-2 in last 14 games, played without its top center in Erik Johnson. Johnson went into the concussion protocol after being hit in the jaw with the puck in the first period of Saturday’s game against Los Angeles.

Nashville center Ryan Johansen served the last of his two-game suspension for high sticking.

After a scoreless first period the second period had plenty of offense. The Avalanche had a chance to take the early lead but Rinne stopped Matt Nieto’s penalty shot at 3:30.

Soon after, Nashville struck. Calle Jarnkrok, who had two assists, stole a clearing pass by Colorado defenseman Nikita Zadorov at the blue line and fed Bonino, who beat Varlamov between the pads at 5:01. It was his 100th career goal.

The Predators struck again when Filip Forsberg sent a stretch pass to Arvidsson along the far boards, and he skated behind the net and scored a wraparound goal before Varlamov could get his skate to the post at 6:35. It was his 19th of the season.

Colorado got one back when Girard sent a pass from the point to Kerfoot positioned to the right of Rinne, and he tipped it in for his ninth at 16:43 of the second period.

The Predators came right back when Josi beat Varlamov on a give-and-go with Austin Watson at 17:58 to make it 3-1.

The Avalanche nearly scored early in the third period when J.T. Compher came out of the box, picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone. He skated in wide but Rinne stopped his shot to keep it a two-goal lead.

Varlamov came off for an extra skater with 3:17 left and Ellis scored into the empty net 24 seconds later.

