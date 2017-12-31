Preview: Islanders at Avalanche

The New York Islanders hope to end their five-game road losing streak when they conclude a two-game trek Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche. New York dropped a 4-2 decision in Winnipeg on Friday to fall to 0-4-1 away from home since posting a shootout victory at Florida on Dec. 4.

Anders Lee, whose next game will be his 300th in the NHL, scored both goals for the Islanders to raise his team-leading total to 24. The 27-year-old left wing has not gone more than one game without a tally since Dec. 5 and 7 at Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh, respectively - a span that followed a four-game goal-scoring streak. Colorado, which is 11-2-3 against New York at home since relocating from Quebec, improved to 1-1-0 on its six-game homestand with a 4-3 overtime triumph over Toronto on Friday. J.T. Compher scored a power-play goal at 3:25 of the extra session as the Avalanche bounced back from a 3-1 setback against Arizona on Wednesday in the opener of the homestand.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (20-14-4): Captain John Tavares and Josh Bailey are tied for the team lead with 49 points apiece, thanks in part to a pair of streaks. Tavares has recorded four goals and 14 assists during his nine-game run while Bailey has collected six tallies and 12 assists on his 10-game point streak. Goalie Thomas Greiss will reach 200 career games with his next appearance while right wing Cal Clutterbuck is one point shy of 200 in the NHL.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (18-16-3): Mikko Rantanen scored a goal for the second consecutive game on Friday, giving him three tallies and six assists during his eight-game point streak. The 21-year-old Finn ranks second on the team with 33 points and is five away from matching the career high he set last season. Compher may not have the chance to be a hero for the second straight game as he could miss the meeting with the Islanders due to an upper-body injury he suffered on Friday.

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov is expected to make his sixth consecutive start on Sunday.

2. Not to be confused with Carolina’s leading scorer, New York D Sebastian Aho hopes to make his NHL debut after being a healthy scratch versus Winnipeg.

3. Colorado has gone 30-for-30 on the penalty kill over its last 11 contests.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Avalanche 2