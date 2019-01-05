MacKinnon, Rantanen lead Avalanche over Rangers

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had another goal and added two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche ended a six-game skid with a 6-1 win over the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Gabriel Landeskog also scored and had an assist, Alexander Kerfoot scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots for Colorado. Ryan Graves scored his first NHL goal late in the game.

The Avalanche won for the first time since Dec. 19 against Montreal and salvaged the last of a four-game homestand on a night when Tyson Barrie set a team record. His three assists give him 278 points, tops by any Avalanche defenseman.

Ryan Strome scored the lone goal for the Rangers, who have been routed in two straight games. They lost 7-2 to Pittsburgh at home on Wednesday. Alexandar Georgiev had 41 saves despite allowing six goals.

The Avalanche took control of the penalty-filled game in the first period. Former Colorado enforcer Cody McLeod was given a five-minute major for boarding defenseman Samuel Girard just 2:29 in.

MacKinnon gave the Avalanche the lead with his 25th goal at 4:40, and Rantanen made it 2-0 in the final minute of the power play.

Landeskog made it 3-0 midway through the second period with his 25th goal.

Colorado broke it open in the third period. Kerfoot scored his seventh goal at 5:18, and just over a minute later, Chris Kreider went off for crosschecking MacKinnon.

Rantanen cashed in on the power play with his 19th at 7:53 to make it 5-0.

Kreider’s penalty was the 10th called on the Rangers in the game. They had 31 minutes in penalties and Colorado had 18 minutes.

Strome spoiled Grubauer’s shutout bid with an unassisted goal at 9:21.

The Rangers had a chance to cut into the lead a little more. Jimmy Vesey was awarded a penalty shot when he was tripped on a breakaway, but Grubauer stopped the penalty shot.

Graves made it 6-1 with an unassisted goal at 13:28.

