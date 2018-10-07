Wilson nets two as Avs topple Flyers

Semyon Varlamov made 35 saves, Colin Wilson scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Saturday night in Denver.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and J.T. Compher and Gabriel Landeskog also scored. Erik Johnson and Alexander Kerfoot had two assists each for Colorado. The Avalanche won both games of their season-opening homestand.

Sean Couturier and Mikhail Vorobyov had goals and Brian Elliott stopped 30 saves for the Flyers.

The game was tied at 2 early in the second period when Landeskog put Colorado ahead, redirecting a shot from the point by MacKinnon at 7:18. The Flyers challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but it stood after a review.

The Flyers amped up the pressure in the third period. They got a power play 3:20 in and peppered Varlamov with five shots but could not get the tying goal. He had 12 saves in the third period.

Wilson scored his second goal of the game on a rebound at 16:21 of the third, and MacKinnon added an empty-net goal at 18:45.

Wilson put the Avalanche ahead just 1:35 into the game. Elliott made a save on Erik Johnson’s shot from the point, and on Alexander Kerfoot’s rebound attempt. The puck went to the front of the net, where Wilson fought off defenseman Christian Folin to backhand it into the net and make it 1-0.

The Flyers responded when Couturier crashed the net to knock in a rebound at 7:30 of the first period. It was his first goal of the season.

Colorado took the lead back at 12:58 when Samuel Girard stole a pass by Claude Giroux and fed Compher for a one-timer that beat Elliott. It was Compher’s second of the season.

The Avalanche returned the favor early in the second period when defenseman Mark Barberio went back to get a cleared puck and ran into Varlamov, knocking the puck loose. Vorobyev easily shot it into the vacated net to tie it just two minutes into the second period for a 2-2 tie.

